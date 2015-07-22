July 22 Heart device maker St. Jude Medical Inc said it would buy smaller rival Thoratec Corp for $3.4 billion.

St. Jude said it would offer $63.50 per Thoratec share, which represents a premium of about 10 percent to the stock's Tuesday close.

Thoratec shares closed up 18 percent on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that St. Jude was in talks to buy the company. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)