Sept 26 Thor Industries Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, driven by higher demand for its recreational vehicles (RV).

Thor's fourth-quarter net income was $44.4 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with $36.9 million, or 66 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $888.2 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 77 cents a share on revenue of $886.8 million for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total RV sales were up 18 percent to $769.9 million on soaring sales of both motorized and towable RVs.

Thor Chairman Peter Orthwein said he expects robust demand for RVs through the remainder of calendar 2012 and into 2013, if macroeconomic conditions remain stable.

Shares of the Jackson Center, Ohio-based company were up 12 percent at $38.00 in after hours trading on Wednesday.