BRIEF-Dezhan Health's preliminary 2016 net profit up, to swing to black in Q1
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 29.9 percent y/y, expects Q1 to return to net profit of 146-179 million yuan ($21.21-$26.00 million)
FRANKFURT Aug 6 German generic drugmaker Stada said on Tuesday it was entering exclusive talks to buy British over-the-counter drug manufacturer Thornton & Ross.
Stada will use cash on hand and existing free credit lines to finance the acquisitions, the company said, without saying how much it expected to pay for Thornton & Ross.
The British company generated sales of 66.2 million pounds ($101 million) in its financial year through the end of March and an operating profit margin above the average for the Stada group, the German company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.6523 British pounds) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)
* Says it returns to net profit of 204.9 million yuan ($29.76 million) in Q1 versus net loss of 17.6 million yuan year ago