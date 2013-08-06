FRANKFURT Aug 6 German generic drugmaker Stada said on Tuesday it was entering exclusive talks to buy British over-the-counter drug manufacturer Thornton & Ross.

Stada will use cash on hand and existing free credit lines to finance the acquisitions, the company said, without saying how much it expected to pay for Thornton & Ross.

The British company generated sales of 66.2 million pounds ($101 million) in its financial year through the end of March and an operating profit margin above the average for the Stada group, the German company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.6523 British pounds) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)