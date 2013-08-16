FRANKFURT Aug 16 German generic drugmaker Stada has signed a deal to buy British over-the-counter drug manufacturer Thornton & Ross for 259 million euros ($343.21 million) in cash, including assumed debt.

The transaction will make a positive contribution to net income as of Sept. 1, Stada said in a statement on Friday.

Stada had said earlier this month it entered exclusive talks to buy Thornton & Ross.