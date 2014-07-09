BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q1 net profit drops 54 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million)
July 9 Thorntons Plc :
* Profit for full year is anticipated to be in line with market expectations
* Overall sales in retail division declined by 11.1% with 11 stores being closed during Q4
* Consumer direct sales decreased by 2.0%, accounting for just over 2% of total revenue
* Board considers market expectations for FY ended 28 june 2014 are best defined by taking range of forecasts of PBT published by analysts who consistently follow group
* Current range of pre-exceptional PBT forecasts as at 8 July 2014, of which board is aware, is £7.0 mln to £7.2 mln, with consensus at £7.1m (FY2013: £4.7m restated)
* Total company sales for Q4 increased by 0.6%.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.