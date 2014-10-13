Oct 13 Thorntons Plc

* Announces Q1 trading update and remains confident in prospects for current year

* Based on current visibility of orders we expect this to reverse in Q2

* Remains confident that Thorntons will perform in line with market expectations* with consensus pre-exceptional profit before tax for current financial year standing at £9.65m (2014: £7.5m)