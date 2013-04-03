BRIEF-Conagra Brands names Mindy Simon Chief Information Officer
* Simon will succeed Gerrit Schutte, who announced his plans to retire from company
LONDON, April 3 Thorntons PLC : * The board of Thorntons confirms that easter trading has been satisfactory * Pre-exceptional profit before tax for year will be ahead of current market
expectation of £3.1 million
* Simon will succeed Gerrit Schutte, who announced his plans to retire from company
PARIS, June 1 Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company has appointed Marc Reis, a longstanding oilseed manager at the firm, as its new global head for coffee, effective immediately, the group said on Thursday.