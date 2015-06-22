(Corrects spelling of Thorntons in paragraph two)

June 22 Ferrero International SA, the Italian maker of Ferrero Rocher chocolates, offered to buy chocolate maker Thorntons Plc for about 111.9 million pounds ($177.85 million) to broaden its offerings in Britain.

The offer of 145 pence per share represents a premium of about 42.9 percent to Thorntons' closing price on Friday. ($1 = 0.6292 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)