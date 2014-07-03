(Adds analyst comments, details; updates share price)
July 3 British chocolate maker Thorntons Plc
estimated a 51 percent growth in full-year pretax
profit, saying its UK commercial channel returned to
double-digit percentage revenue growth in the fourth quarter.
Shares in the company rose as much as 8 percent, making the
stock one of the top percentage gainers on the London Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
Thorntons, which sells its products in its own stores as
well as to supermarkets, also said its lenders have agreed in
principle to provide an increased revolving credit facility of
75 million pounds ($126 million), running through October 2018.
"This increased facility will provide headroom for the
increased working capital requirements associated with serving
third-party retailers," Investec Securities analyst Nicola
Mallard said in a note.
The company estimated pretax profit before exceptional items
to have risen to 7.1 million pounds for the year ended June 28,
in line with market expectations, from 4.7 million pounds a year
earlier.
Analyst Peter Smedley of Charles Stanley Securities said the
estimate "underpins our confidence that Thorntons continues to
successfully navigate the recovery phase of its transformation
strategy."
The brokerage has a "buy" rating on the stock with a target
price of 200 pence.
The Derbyshire-based company, which has been expanding its
online business, closed 10 stores in the third quarter, bringing
down the number of own stores to 271.
Thorntons reported a 7.6 percent drop in third-quarter sales
in April, hurt by early spring deliveries in the second quarter
and lower UK commercial sales.
UK commercial sales declined by 8 percent in the third
quarter. The company expects the sales channel, which accounted
for about 40 percent of overall sales in 2013, to be the largest
channel by the end of financial year 2014.
Thorntons shares were up 7 percent at 111.75 pence at 1140
GMT.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Don Sebastian)