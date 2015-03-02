(Adds details, analyst comments, share reaction)
By Aastha Agnihotri
March 2 British chocolate maker Thorntons Plc
said its profit fell 10 percent in the first half due to
an unexpected cut in orders from two of its grocery partners and
warehousing problems at its UK commercial business.
Shares in the Derbyshire-based company fell as much as 8
percent and were among the top percentage losers on the London
Stock Exchange on Monday.
"This year they will probably make a small loss in the
second half given the disruption they have experienced with
those two customers," analyst Matthew McEachran of N+1 Singer
told Reuters.
The company, which had in December warned of a decline in
full-year earnings, did not name the two grocery partners or
specify the extent of the cut in orders.
Thorntons makes most of its profit in the first half and the
key is to make some in the second half, McEachran said.
British grocers have been suffering due to price deflation,
stagnant wage growth and increased competition.
Cash-strapped consumers have been shopping around to save
money, shying away from big weekly shops and buying little and
often in local convenience stores or online.
Thorntons' profit before tax and exceptional items fell to
6.5 million pounds in the 28 weeks ended Jan. 10 from 7.2
million pounds a year earlier.
UK commercial sales, which account for about 40 percent of
overall sales, fell 12.4 percent.
Revenue dropped 8.2 percent to 128.2 million pounds.
Thorntons, which sells its products in its own stores as
well as to supermarkets, said like-for-like sales in the retail
division rose 2.2 percent.
The company, which has been shutting down high street stores
to focus on its online business, closed 16 stores in the period,
and now has 247 stores.
Thorntons' shares were down 2.7 percent at 70.50 pence at
0938 GMT.
