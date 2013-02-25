Feb 25 Thorntons PLC : * Half yearly report * Revenues up 2.9% to £133.7 million (2012: £130.0 million) half year results

for 28 weeks ended 12th January 2013 * Profit after tax rose by 49.3% to £4.0 million (2012: £2.7 million) for 28

weeks ended 12th January 2013 * Anticipate that 2013 will present more of the same in terms of weak consumer

sentiment and activity * source Text -