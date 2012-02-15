* H1 adjusted pretax profit more than halves
* H1 sales at own stores down 8 percent
Feb 15 Thorntons waived its
first-half dividend on the back of lower profits in the period,
as the British chocolatier was forced to discount heavily to
lure cash-strapped consumers to its stores.
High street stores have been slashing prices and sacrificing
margins to attract penny-pinching consumers during the Christmas
period, setting up a period of weak profits.
Thorntons, which sells through its own stores, franchises
and commercial channels, also said it expects its sales mix to
shift more towards third-party retailers, lowering its gross
margins.
In the first half, sales from Thorntons' commercial channel
contributed to 37.2 percent of overall sales, an increase of 330
basis points from the year-ago period.
Gross margins fell 4.2 percent to 42.5 percent.
Derbyshire-based Thorntons, which has been closing some
shops, said sales in its own stores declined in the first
half by 8 percent to 68.3 million pounds ($107
million).
Like other high street retailers, Thorntons is shrinking its
retail store presence as lower sales prove unable to cover
running costs at some stores.
The company said it would close 120 of its stores over the
next three years, and explore opportunities to shutter an
additional 60 stores.
"The strategy to reduce their own stores and grow via
franchises has not been successful," Merchant Securities analyst
Amisha Chohan said in a note to clients.
"The group is struggling to entice franchises despite
reducing their fees ... and (paying for) half the set up fees."
Thorntons said the weak economic climate had led to
slower-than-expected franchise growth and
greater-than-anticipated closures.
LOWER PROFIT, H1 DIV SCRAPPED
The company's lower profit was expected as it issued a
profit warning in December and flagged weak Christmas sales in
January.
First-half pre-tax profit, before exceptional items, more
than halved to 3.1 million pounds.
Despite weak sales at its bricks-and-mortar stores, the
company's online sales grew 5 percent and Thortons said it
expected its new website to launch after Easter.
Falling profits led the company to scrap its interim
dividend. It paid out 1.95 pence to shareholders for the same
period last year.
"The board will return to a progressive dividend policy as
soon as the trading and prospects of the business allow,"
Thortons said in a statement.
Shares of the company were trading flat at 16.5 pence on
Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.