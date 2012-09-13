By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
| KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 Palm oil planter TH
Plantation Bhd, a 59.08 percent subsidiary of Malaysia's
national pilgrim fund Tabung Haji, plans to issue a 1.5 billion
ringgit ($488.20 million) Islamic bond with a tenure of 15
years.
Hong Leong Islamic Bank Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd were
appointed as the joint runners for the Sukuk Murabahah facility,
TH said in announcement on Thursday. It said the bond would not
be rated.
Funds raised from the exercise will go towards reedeming
TH's commodity term financing facilities, financing capital
expenditure needs and other corporate expenses.
TH saw its net profit drop 39 percent in the first half of
the year due to lower production and lower selling prices for
crude palm oil (CPO), in line with the lower year-on-year
results reported by most plantation companies.
The company recently issued new shares to raise 536 million
ringgit to finance an acquisition that would double its land
bank. TH is one of six plantation companies wholly-owned by
Tabung Haji.
($1 = 3.0725 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Ron Popeski)