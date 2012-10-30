KUALA LUMPUR Oct 30 Malaysian palm oil producer TH Plantations Bhd and its major shareholder the pilgrim's fund have set up 1 billion ringgit ($327.12 million) Islamic bond or sukuk programme to settle debt and finance capital expenditure

TH Plantations said in statement on Tuesday that Hong Leong Islamic Bank and RHB Investment Bank were appointed as the joint principal advisers, joint lead arrangers and joint lead Managers for this sukuk murabahah programme.

The sukuk will be issued to the pilgrim's fund or Lembaga Tabung, making it non tradable and non transferable, TH Plantations said.

TH Plantations issued a first tranche of 200 million ringgit under the programme on Tuesday, which has a tenure of 15 years and will mature on October 2027. The bonds have a profit rate of 6.6 percent yearly, paid every six months. ($1 = 3.0570 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)