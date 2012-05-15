SAN FRANCISCO May 15 Video game publisher THQ
Inc slipped to a loss in its fiscal fourth quarter, as
it struggles with a weak market and restructuring.
The company, known for its wrestling and Ultimate Fighting
videogames, said total revenue rose to $184.2 million from
$124.2 million a year ago. But it posted a net loss of $53.2
million, or 78 cents per share, compared to a loss of $44.1
million, or 65 cents per share a year ago.
Adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other
items, the company lost $8 million, or 12 cents per share.
Adjusted revenue fell 31 percent to $170.7 million.