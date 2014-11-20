Nov 20 Thrace Plastics Co SA
* 9M turnover at 212.4 million euros versus 193.7 million
euros year ago
* 9M gross profit at 39.6 million euros versus 34.3 million
euros year ago
* 9M EBIT at 11.2 million euros versus 7.8 million euros
year ago
* 9M EBITDA at 17.7 million euros versus 14.6 million euros
year ago
* Sees Q4 turnover and operating profit higher than year ago
* Net bank debt on Sep. 30, 2014 at 36.4 million euros
* Says weakening of the dollar and increased demand for the
technical fabrics unit's products reasons for Q3 upward trend
