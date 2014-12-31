BRIEF-Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts to wholly buy machine company for up to 120 mln yuan
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in a Changchun-based machine company for up to 120 million yuan
Dec 31 Thrace Plastics Co SA :
* Announces establishment of plant for production of waterproof products in Thrace, Greece
* Says the plant will operate under joint venture of the Company and Eurobent Sp.zo.o.
* Says the plant will be in full operation by the end of Feb. 2015
* Says the plant will use advanced methods of production via Geosynthetic Clay Liner - GCL
* Says proceeds with establishment of plant in order to further expand in area of technical fabrics
April 27 Huatian Hotel Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/u4qdeV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)