LONDON Jan 12 Threadneedle Investments said on Monday it and U.S. affiliate Columbia Management would rebrand the businesses as Columbia Threadneedle Investments in the first half of 2015.

The firms, with combined assets of $505 billion, are owned by U.S. financial services company Ameriprise Financial and together form the world's 30th biggest asset management group, Threadneedle said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Jason Neely)