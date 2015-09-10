Sept 10 Apparel resale website operator thredUP
Inc said it received $81 million in a Series E investment round
led by Goldman Sachs Investment Partners, bringing the total
amount raised by the San Francisco-based company to more than
$125 million.
Thredup.com provides an online platform to buy and sell
pre-owned clothing, mainly for women and children, at cheaper
prices.
Goldman Sachs investment comes at a time when U.S. retailers
are increasing their focus on ecommerce offerings as customers
prefer the convenience and ease of online shopping to store
visits.
ThredUP said existing investors Trinity Ventures, Upfront
Ventures, Highland Capital Partners and Redpoint Ventures also
participated in the funding round.
ThredUP did not disclose its total valuation.
The company said it would use the new investment to expand
operations and distribution networks in the United States. A
part of the new financing would also be used as a secondary
component for early thredUP employees, the company said.
ThredUP said it expects to process more than two million
pieces of clothing each month by end of 2016.
(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru and Sarah McBride in San
Francisco; Editing by Don Sebastian)