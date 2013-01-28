The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is pictured outside its head office in Mumbai July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Just three analysts expect the RBI to hold interest rates steady at its policy review on Tuesday, going against the overwhelming consensus for a 25 bps cut reflected in a poll in mid-January.

IndusInd Bank (INBK.NS), Dun and Bradstreet and Commonwealth Bank of Australia(CBA.AX) are the standouts from the poll.

If these three financial firms are right, traders expect a huge sell-off in bonds, equities and the rupee.

RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao earlier this month sparked much debate in markets after calling inflation "still quite high", though he has also noted inflation has eased.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)