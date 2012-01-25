A policeman stands guard at the site of an explosion in the Zaveri Bazaar, south Mumbai July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Three people have been arrested for their involvement in the deadly blasts in Mumbai last year that killed 26 people, city police said on Monday.

The blasts in India's financial capital on July 13, which also injured more than 130 people, were the most deadly since Pakistan-based militants struck Mumbai in 2008.

The chief of Mumbai Police anti-terrorist operations, Rakesh Maria, told reporters that Naquee Ahmed, 22 and Nadeem Akhtar Shaikh, 23 -- both hailing from Bihar -- had been nabbed.

A third person, Harun Naik, had been arrested for providing financial support for the blasts via money laundering.

Ahmed and Akhtar had stolen the two scooters used to plant the bombs, and provided SIM cards to the key accused Yasin Bhatkal, Maria said.

Bhatkal is a key operative of the Indian Mujahideen militant group which, police say, receives support from Pakistan-based groups. Several bomb attacks in large Indian cities in recent years have been tied to it.

Maria said Bhatkal and two unnamed people were the prime accused and were yet to be arrested.

"Bomb planters have been clearly identified in video footages and we continue to investigate the case further," he said, adding that about 12,000 witnesses were examined.

Mumbai has over the years been the target of several attacks, including serial bomb blasts in 1993 that killed at least 260 people at the stock exchange and other areas.

(Writing/additional reporting by Arup Roychoudhury)