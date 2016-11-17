Nov 17 Britain's Three mobile operator was hit
by a cyber security breach that could put about 6 million of its
customers at risk, the Daily Telegraph reported.
The company admitted that hackers had successfully accessed
its customer upgrade database after using an employee login, the
newspaper said. (bit.ly/2g0u0s2)
The company, part of CK Hutchison Holdings, was
not available to comment outside regular British business hours.
"Over the last four weeks Three has seen an increasing level
of attempted handset fraud," a spokesman for Three told the
newspaper.
"This has been visible through higher levels of burglaries
of retail stores and attempts to unlawfully intercept upgrade
devices."
To date, the company has confirmed about 400 high value
handsets have been stolen through burglaries and eight devices
have been illegally obtained through the upgrade activity, the
spokesman said.
Britain's data protection regulator fined British broadband
provider TalkTalk Telecom Group 400,000 pounds
($496,440.00) in October, for security failings that allowed
hackers to launch a cyber attack that affected around four
percent of the company's 4 million customers and cost it around
60 million pounds, last year.
($1 = 0.8057 pound)
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Hay)