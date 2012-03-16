March 16 Threshold Pharma said
European health regulators have granted an orphan drug status to
its experimental cancer drug, a move that could give the drug 10
years of marketing exclusivity.
Shares of the company rose 10 percent to $7.40 in pre-market
trade. They closed at $6.72 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
The biotechnology company is currently testing its drug,
TH-302, in combination with a commonly used chemotherapeutic
agent, doxorubicin, in a late-stage trial to treat soft tissue
sarcoma.
Last month, Threshold had licensed the experimental drug to
a unit of Germany's Merck KGaA.
The cancer affects muscles that are attached to bones. It
commonly occurs in the head and neck, the arms or legs and the
urogenital tract.
In Europe, orphan drug designation is granted to medicines
intended to treat life-threatening disease that affect no more
than 5 in 10,000 people in the European Union.