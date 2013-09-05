BRUSSELS, Sept 5 Belgian biopharmaceutical
company ThromboGenics said on Thursday it had entered
into an agreement with British peer Bicycle Therapeutics to
develop and launch new drugs to treat opthalmic diseases.
ThromboGenics said it would seek to use Bicycle's peptides,
tiny particles which could be used to treat diabetic macular
edema, a leading cause of vision loss in adults, particularly
those with diabetes.
ThromboGenics, which specialises in eye treatment, will pay
Bicycle an undisclosed upfront fee and payments related to
development and regulatory milestones.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)