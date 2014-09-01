BRIEF-Medfield Diagnostics: EPO intends to grant patent in microwave tomography
* EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE (EPO) INTENDS TO APPROVE (SO-CALLED INTENT TO GRANT) MEDFIELD DIAGNOSTICS A PATENT IN MICROWAVE TOMOGRAPHY
Sept 1 Thrombogenics NV :
* Spanish Ministry of Health has approved the reimbursement of Jetrea
* Approval for treatment of adults with vitreomacular traction
* Includes treatment when associated with macular hole of diameter less than or equal to 400 microns Further company coverage:
* EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE (EPO) INTENDS TO APPROVE (SO-CALLED INTENT TO GRANT) MEDFIELD DIAGNOSTICS A PATENT IN MICROWAVE TOMOGRAPHY
NEW YORK, April 26 Two days after Express Scripts Holding Co said it had lost its contract to do pharmacy benefit management for Anthem Inc, Anthem's top executive said the company had not made a decision on or ruled out any vendor.