BRIEF-ConvaTec Group announces a change on its executive committee
* Announces death of Mike Sgrignari, executive vice president, operations and member of executive committee of Convatec Group Plc
BRUSSELS Dec 27 ThromboGenics NV : * JETREA (r) receives positive Common Drug Review in Canada
* Says its stomatological hospital unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise, and to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for three years
* Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting