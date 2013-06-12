Prior exposure to dengue or West Nile could make Zika worse -report
CHICAGO, March 30 Prior infection with West Nile or dengue - two viruses closely related to Zika - can make Zika symptoms worse, U.S. researchers said on Thursday.
BRUSSELS, June 12 Belgian biotech group Thrombogenics said on Wednesday that it received a positive initial recommendation from British healthcare body NICE that its eye drug Jetrea qualify for reimbursement to patients.
The company said a final decision is expected in the third quarter of this year. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
CHICAGO, March 30 Prior infection with West Nile or dengue - two viruses closely related to Zika - can make Zika symptoms worse, U.S. researchers said on Thursday.
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
* Investigation update regarding multistate outbreak of Shiga Toxin-Producing E. Coli O157:H7 infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut Butter