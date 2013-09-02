BRIEF-Prospect Park Capital says will not receive milestone payment held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
BRUSSELS, Sept 2 Belgian biotech group Thrombogenics said on Monday that its main drug Jetrea, which treats eye disease, was recommended for reimbursement by British healthcare cost watchdog NICE.
Jetrea, which treats vitreomacular adhesion, an ageing-related vision problem that can lead to blindness, was recommended for full reimbursement, also for those patients with early stage symptoms, Thrombogenics said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, Aix-Marseille Provence Metropolis and co launch 23 million euros R & D program in Aubagne
* FY net sales 186.2 million euros ($200.17 million) versus 81.7 million euros year ago