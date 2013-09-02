BRUSSELS, Sept 2 Belgian biotech group Thrombogenics said on Monday that its main drug Jetrea, which treats eye disease, was recommended for reimbursement by British healthcare cost watchdog NICE.

Jetrea, which treats vitreomacular adhesion, an ageing-related vision problem that can lead to blindness, was recommended for full reimbursement, also for those patients with early stage symptoms, Thrombogenics said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)