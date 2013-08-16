BRIEF-Anteo Diagnostics says Bergen Investment facility terminated
* Company's investment facility with Bergen Global Opportunity Fund, announced to market on 3 March 2016 has been terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Aug 16 Belgian biotech firm Thrombogenics said Canadian regulator Health Canada had approved its eye drug Jetrea, the first approval the drug has received outside of the United States and Europe.
Outside of the United States, Jetrea is marketed by Novartis unit Alcon, Thrombogenics said.
Jetrea treats symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion, an age-related condition which can lead to blindness. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Company's investment facility with Bergen Global Opportunity Fund, announced to market on 3 March 2016 has been terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reached agreement with German National Association Of Statutory Health Insurance Funds for treatment of erythropoietic protoporphyria patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: