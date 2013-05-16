BRIEF-Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical amends FY 2016 net profit outlook
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 260 percent to 300 percent
BRUSSELS May 16 Belgian drug developer ThromboGenics said on Thursday U.S. sales of its eye drug Jetrea have exceeded $10 million, after the drug was launched there at the start of the year.
ThromboGenics, whose drug Jetrea was launched in January in the United States and in April in Europe, added it has over 200 million euros in cash at the end of the first quarter. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* New drug application (NDA) submission planned by end Q2 2017
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 The head of German drugmaker Stada, whose company is at the centre of a takeover battle, confirmed he had been the victim of wiretapping last year.