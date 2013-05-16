BRUSSELS May 16 Belgian drug developer ThromboGenics said on Thursday U.S. sales of its eye drug Jetrea have exceeded $10 million, after the drug was launched there at the start of the year.

ThromboGenics, whose drug Jetrea was launched in January in the United States and in April in Europe, added it has over 200 million euros in cash at the end of the first quarter. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Adrian Croft)