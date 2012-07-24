BRUSSELS, July 24 ThromboGenics' main
drug, the eye treatment ocriplasmin, may have a high rate of
adverse side effects, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said
that in a preliminary report made available on Tuesday.
"There are several adverse events which occur at a much
higher rate in ocriplasmin treated patients which raise concerns
about the drug's potential effect on the retina," the FDA said
in the report issued two days before a panel is due to decide on
whether to approve the drug.
The FDA report added that these side effects may cause no
long-term harm, but it that it did not have enough data to know
for sure.
