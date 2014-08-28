BRUSSELS Aug 28 Belgian biotechnology company
ThromboGenics announced on Thursday that it had cut its
workforce by around a fifth and was intent on achieving
profitability in the United States by 2016 and revenues of 100
million euros ($131.8 million) by 2019.
The company, which has struggled to ramp up sales of its eye
disease drug Jetrea in the United States, said in June that it
had ruled out putting itself up for sale after a strategic
review.
ThromboGenics said in a statement that its go-it-alone
strategy had forced it to adapt its organisation, keeping up
staff to sell and clinically develop Jetrea in the United
States, while cutting back in Europe.
The group has a marketing agreement with Novartis
eye care unit Alcon outside the United States.
ThromboGenics said it now had about 150 employees, from 192
at the end of 2013.
The company said the changes were designed to allow it to
achieve profitability in the United States by 2016, based on
Jetrea sales of about 30 million euros.
It also aimed to become cash flow positive by 2017 and to
boost total revenues to 100 million euros by 2019.
Sales of Jetrea in the United States totalled 5 million
euros in the first half of 2014 and overall revenues 7.1 million
euros, from 102.7 million euros a year earlier, when it booked
90 million euros of milestone payments.
The company made a net loss of 23.9 million euros, from a
profit of 54.6 million euros in the first half of 2013.
ThromboGenics had cash and investments of 148.8 million
euros at the end of June, from 156.9 million euros at the end of
March.
($1 = 0.7588 Euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)