BRUSSELS Aug 28 Belgian biotechnology company ThromboGenics announced on Thursday that it had cut its workforce by around a fifth and was intent on achieving profitability in the United States by 2016 and revenues of 100 million euros ($131.8 million) by 2019.

The company, which has struggled to ramp up sales of its eye disease drug Jetrea in the United States, said in June that it had ruled out putting itself up for sale after a strategic review.

ThromboGenics said in a statement that its go-it-alone strategy had forced it to adapt its organisation, keeping up staff to sell and clinically develop Jetrea in the United States, while cutting back in Europe.

The group has a marketing agreement with Novartis eye care unit Alcon outside the United States.

ThromboGenics said it now had about 150 employees, from 192 at the end of 2013.

The company said the changes were designed to allow it to achieve profitability in the United States by 2016, based on Jetrea sales of about 30 million euros.

It also aimed to become cash flow positive by 2017 and to boost total revenues to 100 million euros by 2019.

Sales of Jetrea in the United States totalled 5 million euros in the first half of 2014 and overall revenues 7.1 million euros, from 102.7 million euros a year earlier, when it booked 90 million euros of milestone payments.

The company made a net loss of 23.9 million euros, from a profit of 54.6 million euros in the first half of 2013.

ThromboGenics had cash and investments of 148.8 million euros at the end of June, from 156.9 million euros at the end of March. ($1 = 0.7588 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)