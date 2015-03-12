BRUSSELS, March 12 Belgian biotech group
ThromboGenics made a net loss last year as it struggled
to build up U.S. business for its main eye drug Jetrea, the
company said on Thursday.
ThromboGenics said it treated 3,200 U.S. patients with the
drug that treats vitreomacular adhesion, which can lead to
blindness, against 7,000 patients in 2013.
The group said the drop was because of perceived safety
concerns in the medical community and uncertainty about the
future strategy of the company.
For 2015 ThromboGenics said it expects sales to rise but
remain well below 2013 levels, targeting the sale of 3,500 to
4,000 vials of Jetrea.
ThromboGenics made a net loss of 51.1 million euros ($54.18
million) last year, against a net profit of 26.4 million euros
in 2013, which included a 90 million euro gain from a
partnership agreement for sales in Europe.
While its cash position fell to 127.1 million euros from the
172.4 million at the end of 2013, the group said it is confident
it will have sufficient resources to continue its Jetrea sales
drive in the United States.
($1 = 0.9431 euros)
