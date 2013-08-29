BRUSSELS Aug 29 Belgian biomedical group ThromboGenics reported a 37 percent rise in revenue on Thursday on the back of sales of its main drug Jetrea, an eye treatment that was launched in both the United States and Europe this year.

The drugmaker, which entered Belgium's blue-chip Bel-20 stock index in March, said revenues rose to 102.7 million euros ($135.8 million) from 75.1 million euros due to Jetrea's U.S. sales and payments related to sales in Europe by partner Alcon, a unit of Novartis. ($1 = 0.7562 euros) (Reporting By Claire Davenport; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)