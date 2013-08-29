* H1 revenue up 37 pct to 102.7 mln euros
* Jetrea sales 12.5 mln euros
* Market consensus for Jetrea sales 15 mln euros
(Adds analyst comment, information on Jetrea)
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Aug 29 Belgian biomedical group
ThromboGenics reported a 37 percent rise in revenue on
Thursday on the back of sales of its main drug Jetrea, an eye
treatment that was launched in both the United States and Europe
this year.
The drugmaker, which entered Belgium's blue-chip Bel-20 stock
index in March, said revenues rose to 102.7 million euros
($135.8 million) from 75.1 million euros due to Jetrea's U.S.
sales and payments related to sales in Europe by partner Alcon,
a unit of Novartis.
Nevertheless Jetrea's U.S. sales undershot market
expectations of 15 million euros, according to Jan De Kerpel,
analyst at KBC Securities, indicating it would take more time to
win over doctors.
"Further medical education is needed to get to the full
potential of the product," Jan De Kerpel an analyst from KBC
Securities said.
ThromboGenics shares have dropped more than 10 percent in
the past two weeks and are some 40 percent lower than their peak
in January, on the eve of Jetrea's U.S. launch. The stock will
be taken off the European Stoxx600 index in September.
Jetrea is a treatment for vitreomacular adhesion, an
ageing-related vision problem that can lead to blindness.
The treatment received EU approval in March and in April it
was launched in Britain, Germany and Scandinavia, overall
triggering the disbursement of 90 million euro of milestone
payments from Alcon, which is selling the drug outside the
United States.
The average forecast for turnover this year is 135 million
euros, according to a ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S poll, and for net
profit of 70 million euros.
($1 = 0.7562 euros)
(editing by Philip Blenkinsop)