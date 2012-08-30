BRUSSELS Aug 30 Thrombogenics NV : * Says cash at end of H1 was 186.1 million euros vs 80.4 mln euros at end of 2011 * H1 revenue 75.1 million euros, almost all of which was from deal with Alcon to commercialise ocriplasmin eye treatment outside the United States * H1 net profit 56.2 million euros vs 10.2 million euro loss in H1 2011