BRIEF-Medicinova announces positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence
* Medicinova announces publication of positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence
BRUSSELS, March 10 ThromboGenics NV : * Awarded 3 million euros IWT grant to support research new therapeutic for diabetic macular edema
* Medicinova announces publication of positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence
Jan 23 A U.S. judge blocked on Monday health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion acquisition of smaller peer Humana Inc, raising the stakes for rival Anthem Inc as it battles to close a $54 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp.
* Appointment of David Clarke as chief executive officer of company, effective from 24 January 2017