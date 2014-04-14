BRIEF-FDA approves Renflexis, biosimilar to Remicade
* FDA approves Renflexis, biosimilar to Remicade Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pmyLF9)
April 14 Thrombogenics Nv
* Notes recent media speculation regarding its strategic review.
* Is currently exploring strategic options for company, to allow it to realize significant commercial potential of jetrea(r) in us
* The strategic review is at a preliminary stage
* Company does not intend to comment further on market speculation unless and until it otherwise deems further disclosure is appropriate or required. Further company coverage:
* Now sees offering of up to 5 million units consisting of one share of common stock and warrant