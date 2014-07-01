BRIEF-China Tianying says no dividend payment for FY 2016
April 17China Tianying Inc : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7cR0Xp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 1 Thrombogenics Nv
* Thrombogenics' Jetrea gains first latin american approval in uruguay
* Has been approved in Uruguay for treatment of adults with vitreomacular traction (vmt), including when associated with macular hole of diameter less than or equal to 400 microns
* Thrombogenics' partner Alcon, which is commercializing Jetrea(r) outside US, will be responsible for launch of drug in Uruguay Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1iRjIuz) Further company coverage:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 15 A federal judge on Saturday temporarily blocked plans by Arkansas to carry out a rapid series of executions this month, after the inmates argued the state's rush to the death chamber was unconstitutional and reckless.