July 1 Thrombogenics Nv

* Thrombogenics' Jetrea gains first latin american approval in uruguay

* Has been approved in Uruguay for treatment of adults with vitreomacular traction (vmt), including when associated with macular hole of diameter less than or equal to 400 microns

* Thrombogenics' partner Alcon, which is commercializing Jetrea(r) outside US, will be responsible for launch of drug in Uruguay Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1iRjIuz) Further company coverage: