BRIEF-Charm Engineering signs contract worth 1.95 bln won
* Says it signed 1.95 billion won contract with Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co Ltd, to provide FPD equipments
Dec 15 Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd
* Says gets secruties regulator's approval for private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zmEy9j
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it signed 1.95 billion won contract with Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co Ltd, to provide FPD equipments
* Says it will issue 43.6 million shares at 13.32 yuan per share and pay cash of 100 million yuan in exchange for 84.1 pct stake in a ZTEWelink Technology, a wireless communication firm