June 16 Tongfang Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue 755.49 million shares at 7.28 yuan per share in private placement, to raise up to 5.5 billion yuan ($885.81 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on June 17

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/guk22w, link.reuters.com/huk22w

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)