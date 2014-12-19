Dec 19 Thule Group AB :

* Confirms that in connection with the company's IPO, Goldman Sachs International has exercised the over-allotment option in full on behalf of the managers in respect of 3,913,043 shares in Thule Group

* Following exercise of over-allotment Nordic Capital Fund VI1 and Nordic Capital Fund VII2 will hold 64,282,225 shares of Thule Group, 64.3 percent of number of shares in Thule Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)