STOCKHOLM Nov 26 Swedish car roof storage box maker Thule Group said on Wednesday the price for its initial public offering had been set at 70 crowns ($9) per share.

Thule said in a statement the offer price, which was in the upper half of the 64-74 crown offer range, values the company at 7 billion crowns.

The company announced earlier this month that its owner, private equity investment firm Nordic Capital, planned to list it on the Stockholm stock market, and the shares are expected to start trading on Nov. 26.

Nordic Capital would sell 26.1 percent of shares, an amount that could increase to 30 percent if an over-allotment option is exercised in full. ($1 = 7.4257 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)