STOCKHOLM Nov 4 Private equity owned Thule
Group, a maker of car roof storage boxes, said on Tuesday it
planned to list on the Stockholm stock market before the turn of
the year, a sign of confidence after months of volatile equity
markets.
Thule said its main owner, private equity firm Nordic
Capital, and its other shareholders would sell part of their
holdings, reducing their ownership enough to generate a free
float of about 25-30 percent of the total number of shares.
"It is now a good time to initiate the transition into a new
ownership structure for Thule Group. Nordic Capital will however
remain a large shareholder as Nordic Capital believes strongly
in the further value creation development prospects for Thule
Group," Nordic Capital's Hans Eckerstrom said in a statement.
Over the past year private equity firms such as Nordic
Capital have sought to take advantage of high stock market
valuations to list holdings bought ahead of the financial
crisis, but recent market volatility has been seen putting a
damper on some of the activity.
Thule said the initial public offering would consist of one
offering to the public in Sweden and one to international
institutional investors, where Nordic Capital and other owners
would sell an equal pro rata share of their stock holdings.
Reuters reported on the listing plans in July, with sources
estimating the firm, which also makes bike racks, bags and other
products used for transportation, could be worth over 10 billion
Swedish crowns($1.35 billion) including debt.
Thule said its net sales rose to 3.7 billion crowns ($501
million) in the first nine months of the year, up from 3.4
billion in the year-ago period, while adjusted EBIT rose to 650
million from 543 million.
Goldman Sachs and Nordea Bank are acting as joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners in the initial public
offering, while Morgan Stanley is acting as joint bookrunner and
Danske Bank and DNB Markets are acting as co-lead managers.
(1 US dollar = 7.4168 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)