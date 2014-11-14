STOCKHOLM Nov 14 Private equity owned Thule
Group, a maker of car roof storage boxes, said late on Thursday
its stock would be offered at a price between 64 and 74 Swedish
crowns per share in its initial public offering in Stockholm.
The range gives the firm an equity value of up to 7.4
billion crowns ($994 million), Thule said in a statement.
It said owner Nordic Capital would sell 26.1 percent of
shares, an amount that could increase to 30 percent if an
over-allotment option is exercised in full.
Thule, which announced its listing plans last week, said it
expected the share to start trading on Nov. 26.
(1 US dollar = 7.4461 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)