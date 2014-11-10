BRIEF-Alantra Q1 net profit rises to 6.7 mln euros
* Reported on Tuesday Q1 revenue of 23.9 million euros ($26.2 million) versus 11.7 million euros year ago
Nov 10 Thurgauer Kantonalbank :
* Says CEO Peter Hinder to leave the company
* Says Board of Directors has appointed Heinz Huber, former Deputy CEO and head of corporate banking as new Chairman of Executive Board
* Says Huber takes over the CEO function immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 123.4 million dirhams versus 102.4 million dirhams year ago