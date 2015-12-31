Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
MUMBAI Diagnostic company Thyrocare Technologies Ltd said on Thursday it had filed draft red herring prospectus with the country's market regulator for an initial public offering (IPO) of 10.7 million shares.
Thyrocare said it plans to list on both the BSE and NSE exchanges. JM Financial, Edelweiss Financial, ICICI Securities are lead managers for the issue.
Reuters reported in February Thyrocare was planning to raise $85 million to $100 million through a stock market listing, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan's economy still needs support from ultra-loose monetary policy despite budding signs of recovery, a senior IMF official said, stressing that it was premature for the central bank to consider withdrawing stimulus any time soon.