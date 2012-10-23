SEOUL Oct 23 POSCO, the world's
fourth-biggest steelmaker, is not seriously considering buying
ThyssenKrupp's steel mills in Brazil and the United States, a
source told Reuters on Tuesday.
South Korea's POSCO submitted a first-round bid, but it
simply wanted to look at the assets, the source with knowledge
of the matter said on condition of anonymity because of the
confidential nature of the deal.
Global steel companies including POSCO and ArcelorMittal
have made first-round bids for ThyssenKrupp's steel
mills in Brazil and the United States, a person close to the
process said earlier this month.