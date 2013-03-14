FRANKFURT, March 14 Ulrich Lehner's appointment
as chairman of ThyssenKrupp will not impact his
position at Deutsche Telekom's supervisory board, the
telecom operator said on Thursday.
"Mr. Lehner has said that his appointment as chairman of
ThyssenKrupp's supervisory board will have no implications for
his tasks in Deutsche Telekom's supervisory board," a spokesman
said.
Lehner is also chairman of Deutsche Telekom's supervisory
board.
ThyssenKrupp said late on Wednesday it had named the former
Henkel chief executive as the new chairman of its
supervisory board, replacing Gerhard Cromme, who unexpectedly
announced his resignation last week.
Thyssen said on Wednesday that Lehner would resign from some
of his previously held mandates to concentrate on his new tasks.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)