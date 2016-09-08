BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says Clifford Abrahams to leave co
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 German long-distance gas shipper Thyssengas is interested in cooperating more with Russia's Gazprom by tapping into a pipeline extension the Russian company plans to build, the head of Thyssengas said in a newspaper interview on Thursday.
Chief Executive Axel Botzenhardt said in the local daily Der Westen that closer business relations with Gazprom could give a boost to the industrial German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Thyssengas is based.
"North Rhine-Westphalia could rise up to become a new European gas hub," he said, linking this to importing more Russian gas.
"This vision could be realised within 10 years," he said.
The state would need a direct link to German inland pipelines due to transport more gas from the landing point for Gazprom's planned Nord Stream 2 project in northeastern Germany, he said.
"We are meeting them (Gazprom) halfway by getting our own pipeline planning on the way," Botzenhardt was quoted as saying.
A Thyssengas media spokesman said the report was correct.
Thyssengas, which transports 10 billion cubic metres of gas a year in its 4,200-km grid and participates in Germany's virtual NCG gas trading hub, plans a 100-km link to the Westphalia storage facility Epe from a huge Lower Saxony storage site at Rehden, which already holds Gazprom gas.
Botzenhardt said his company could amass 300 million euros ($338 million) for that purpose, with partners.
Nord Stream 2 would run alongside the existing Nord Stream 1, doubling import capacity to 110 bcm from 2019.
Opponents say Nord Stream 2 could bind Europe indefinitely to Gazprom at a time when gas sources are plentiful and more choice would help cut prices for consumers.
The company is being sold by infrastructure firm Macquarie , which bought it from its initial owner, utility RWE , to Dutch fund DIF and French utility EDF .
It has strong links to Norwegian and Dutch gas producers but Dutch domestic resources will be running out by 2030.
($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
* ABN Amro nominates new chief financial officer and future successor to the chief risk officer